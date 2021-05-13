REPORT: Las Vegas number one landing spot for Oakland A’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Could the Athletics follow the Raiders to Las Vegas? If the A’s move from Oakland, Las Vegas would be the front-runner, according to CBS Sports.

1. Las Vegas

We’ll start with Las Vegas because it would be poetic, albeit in an unfortunate sense, for Oakland to lose another professional sports team to Sin City. The NFL‘s Raiders made the move in 2020, joining the NHL‘s Golden Knights as the city’s first major professional sports teams. Las Vegas has long hosted a minor-league affiliate, and the legalization of gambling and continued existence of other pro sports teams without a headline-grabbing incident stemming from the city’s nightlife has presumably helped MLB warm up to the idea of doing business there. The Athletics would still make geographic sense for the American League West, which is a plus.

Portland, Montreal, Nashville and San Jose were also mentions as possible locations for the A’s.

The A’s were given permission this week by Major League Baseball to look for a new home city after plans to build a new waterfront facility in Oakland stalled. There are currently no known plans to build a baseball stadium in Las Vegas but Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she has been in talks with Oakland officials for years about a possible move.