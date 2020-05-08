Rams open 2020 season in new stadium against Dallas

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium, still under construction, future home of the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL has turned into a “Big Stadium” league. With two new stadiums opening up this season the league is getting exactly what it wants. The Raiders have left their old baseball/football stadium in Oakland and the Rams and Chargers are saying farewell to their stadiums and moving into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

The NFL is planning prime time showcase games for their two new cribs. The Los Angeles Rams will open their new stadium during Week One with a Sunday night game (Sept. 13) against the Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders play their first game at Allegiant Stadium on Week Two (Sept. 21) with a Monday Night affair against the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Leydon of SeatGeek says these two games top the league in ticket sales since the schedule was announced.

Looking at the most in demand games in terms of sales so far, the Raiders hosting the Saints on Sept. 21 is the second highest, only trailing the Cowboys at Rams game the week before.

SoFi Stadium (also home of the LA Chargers) cost Rams’ owner Stan Kronke $5 billion to build and will hold 70,000, Allegiant Stadium cost $2 billion and seats 65,000. Both are currently under construction and are scheduled to be completed in the summer.