Rams get Von Miller from Broncos for draft picks

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 03: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos rushes the quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field At Mile High on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

NFL trade deadline is Tuesday 1:00 p.m. PT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Los Angeles Rams have picked up one of the leagues top linebackers right before the NFL’s trade deadline hits. The Rams are sending their 2022 second and third round picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for veteran linebacker Von Miller. This move strengthens one of the best defenses in the NFL, but leaves the Rams very short on draft picks after obtaining quarterback Matt Stafford from the Lions for Jared Goff and numerous picks.

Miller has been out of action recently because of a sore ankle. Reports are the Broncos will pay $9 million of Miller’s $9.7 million remaining contract for 2021. Miller, who is 32, becomes a free agent in 2022.

It’s unclear what the Raiders plan to do, if anything, before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has his weekly news conference scheduled for early afternoon Monday.

Here is the Associated Press story

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 draft picks.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, the person confirmed the deal first reported by ESPN.

The Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft for the eight-time Pro Bowler, who led Denver to a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, Peyton Manning’s last.

Miller missed Sunday’s 17-10 win over Washington with a sprained ankle.

He was the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September when he had four sacks. He only had a half sack in October, but was still seen as a major gem for contending teams.

In LA, he joins fellow stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the type of talent he hasn’t had around him since the Broncos were regular Super Bowl threats during Manning’s four seasons in Denver from 2012-15.