PAC-12 now says it plans to play football this season

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. There are 130 major college football teams, spread across 41 states and competing in 10 conferences, save for a handful of independents. The goal is to have all those teams start the upcoming season at the same time — whether that’s around Labor Day as scheduled or later — and play the same number of games.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

(AP) – The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a fall season, though the start date was unclear. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.