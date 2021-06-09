Oakland to make ‘pitch’ on June 15 to keep A’s in East Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Oakland city officials will make their pitch to Alameda County officials on Tuesday June 15th about plans for a new waterfront ballpark and development in the East Bay.

The plans would involve a public/private partnership of $12 billion dollars for the entire facility. $1 billion would go towards the new ballpark in Oakland.

Oakland Athletics officials visited Las Vegas earlier this month to discuss the possibility of moving to Nevada. Major League Baseball has given the A’s permission to search for a new city to play in. Portland and Nashville are some of the other cities the A’s are reportedly going to visit.