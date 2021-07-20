Oakland City Council votes 6-1 to keep A’s; team says deal is not one they can accept

The Oakland A’s have released renderings of their proposed new ballpark at Jack London Square. (Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Oakland City Council has voted 6-1 in favor of keeping the Athletics in the east bay. There was one abstention.

“I want a win, win here for the City of Oakland, and that would mean keeping the Athletics here,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff who has pushed the deal forward.

The vote today by the Oakland City Council could be irrelevant in the long run, Athletics President Dave Kavel said that the term sheet voted on today was not one that the team would accept. He is planning another trip to Las Vegas Wednesday and Thursday looking for land for a new ballpark.

“You say you’re looking for a waterfront ballpark, in Las Vegas there ain’t no waterfront.” Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo said to Kavel. Gallo was the lone NO vote. Most city council members recommended the A’s stay at Alameda Coliseum.