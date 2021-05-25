NFR returning to Las Vegas in December

LAS VEGAS, : Bull rider Myron Duarte, of Auburn, Washington, gets thrown from the bull Cope Johnny West, during the 7th go-round of the Bull Riding event at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nevada 09 December, 1999. The NFR continues through 12 December. AFP PHOTO/John GURZINSKI (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After spending last year in Dallas, Texas because of crowd size limitations in Las Vegas, the National Finals Rodeo is returning to the Thomas and Mack Center December 2-11.

The NFR is known as the “Super Bowl for Cowboys” and typically brings tens of millions of dollars into the local economy. With local restrictions being gradually lifted and Las Vegas reopening, the event will announce its return at a news conference in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday evening.

The event begins at 9:15 p.m. under the Fremont Street Experience canopy and will feature seven of the world’s top cowboys.

Kaycee Feild, PRCA World Champion Bareback Riding 2020

PRCA World Champion Bareback Riding 2020 Jacob Edler, PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestling 2020

PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestling 2020 Paul Eaves, PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Heeler) 2020

PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Heeler) 2020 Ryder Wright, PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Riding 2020

PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Riding 2020 Shad Mayfield, PRCA World Champion Tie-Down Roping 2020

PRCA World Champion Tie-Down Roping 2020 Stetson Wright, All-Around and PRCA Champion Bull Riding 2020

As part of a two-day promotional campaign to prepare for the 2021 return of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to Las Vegas, Las Vegas Events and Fremont Street Experience will present a ‘Back in Vegas’ tribute and official welcome to seven world champion cowboys. A customized Viva Vision production will run on the Fremont Street Experience canopy, unbeknownst to the cowboys.

The cowboys will be spending several days in Las Vegas for photo/video shoots in preparation for the return of the Wrangler NFR to Las Vegas. The rodeo is scheduled for December 2 – 11, 2021 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The event had a total attendance of 168,289 over the 10 days of competition in 2019 and has sold out more than 330 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.