NBA Summer League returning to Las Vegas in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NBA Summer League has been one of the biggest draws in Las Vegas for years. After taking last year off because of Covid fears, the Summer League is returning to Las Vegas August 8-17. The League made the announcement in a tweet:

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will take place August 8-17 in Las Vegas.

No other details have been given. The League has increased in size virtually every year with more teams competing, and even international teams participating. Since 2018 all NBA teams competed in the NBA Summer League. Typically, the League plays its games on the campus of UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

The NBA Summer League features rookies and free agents competing against each other in tournament play. It was first played in Las Vegas in 2004. The last champion of the league were the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.