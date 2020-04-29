MLB may move forward with radical realignment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As sports tries to come up with plans to begin, or continue their seasons, Major League Baseball is reportedly considering a unique method of starting its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan, reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today would have three leagues with the teams divided totally by geography. Games would be played in Arizona, Texas and Florida without fans.
The hope is to begin the MLB season on Independence Day, July 4.
Here’s a look at the possible realignment structure:
EAST
- New York Yankees and Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins
WEST
- Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners
CENTRAL
- Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers