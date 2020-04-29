MLB may move forward with radical realignment

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 24: General view of Angel Stadium, which is currently closed while the MLB season is on hold during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 24, 2020 in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As sports tries to come up with plans to begin, or continue their seasons, Major League Baseball is reportedly considering a unique method of starting its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today would have three leagues with the teams divided totally by geography. Games would be played in Arizona, Texas and Florida without fans.

The hope is to begin the MLB season on Independence Day, July 4.

Here’s a look at the possible realignment structure:

EAST

New York Yankees and Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins

WEST

Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners

CENTRAL