Mayor Goodman says discussions with Athletics went “great,” looking forward to more talks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 29: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper walks on the field with showgirls Carolin Feigs (L) and Jennifer Vossmer before the Athletics’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a tweet this afternoon that her discussions with Oakland Athletics officials went “great” and that the discussions would continue.

We had a great discussion with the @Athletics' management, and we look forward to future talks with the team to showcase the advantages of moving to Southern Nevada. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 27, 2021

Athletics President Dave Kaval has met with numerous officials in Las Vegas during this week. Knights owner Bill Foley, Clark County Commissioners and Las Vegas Aviators CEO Don Logan among them.

The A’s are unhappy with their ballpark in Oakland and have been given permission by MLB to look for an new ballpark. The Oakland City Council is scheduled to vote on a waterfront ballpark proposal July 20.

The Athletics are set to visit at least 5 other cities, including Portland, Oregon. Portland architect Barry Smith told the Gresham Outlook that a move to Vegas wouldn’t be in the best interest of the A’s, as the city would distract the organization and players from achieving the ultimate goal — winning trophies.

“You put baseball players in Las Vegas for 81 home games and they won’t be focused,” Smith said. “The star players will vanish in the city with all the entertainment available.”