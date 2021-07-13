Manfred: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 29: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper walks on the field with showgirls Carolin Feigs (L) and Jennifer Vossmer before the Athletics’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.

A’s owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

The Oakland City Council is to consider a non-binding terms sheet on July 20.

“This is the decision point for Oakland as whether they want to have Major League Baseball going forward,” he said.

Oakland A’s management have made at least three trips to Las Vegas in the last two months searching for a location for a new ballpark. No plans for Las Vegas have been announced, but it’s generally believed it is the frontrunner.