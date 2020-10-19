Los Angeles Dodgers beat Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 of NLCS, advance to face Tampa Bay Rays in World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager celebrates with the MVP trophy after winning Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are National League champions for the 25th time after winning the last three games of their NLCS against Atlanta.

The Dodgers erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 before completing a 4-3 win over the Braves in Game 7. Cody Bellinger gave L.A. the lead with a solo homer off Chris Martin in the seventh, one inning after Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández tied it with a solo blast.

Will Smith furnished a two-run single for the Dodgers, who will take on the Rays in the World Series beginning Tuesday.

The Braves were held to three hits, none after Austin Riley’s RBI single with nobody out in the fourth inning.

Atlanta had runners on second and third with no outs in the fourth before a pair of base-running blunders led to a 5-2-5-6 double play. The Braves put just one player on base the rest of the night and were robbed of a home run when right fielder Mookie Betts reached above the wall to take one away from Freddie Freeman.

Winning pitcher Julio Urias retired all nine hitters he faced to get to 2-0 in the series.

Although the Dodgers are in the World Series for the third time in four years, they are seeking their first championship since 1988.

NLCS-MVP

Dodgers’ Seager NLCS MVP after 5 HRS, 11 RBIs against Braves

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Corey Seager bashed his way to NLCS MVP.

Once the Los Angeles Dodgers finally finished off the Atlanta Braves, the choice was obvious.

Seager helped power Los Angeles to its third World Series in four years, and another chance to win its first title since 1988. The sweet-swinging shortstop set NLCS records with five homers and 11 RBIs as the Dodgers eliminated the Braves in seven games.

Even though he went 0 for 5 and left five runners on base in the Dodgers’ clinching 4-3 win Sunday night, Seager homered three times in the previous two games when they were also facing elimination.

Seager’s six homers and 15 RBIs overall are already Dodgers records for a single postseason – passing the five homers by Davey Lopes in 1978 and Justin Turner’s 14 RBIs three years ago. Seager is the first shortstop with more than three homers in any series in MLB postseason history.