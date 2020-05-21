LeBron James holding private workouts with teammates

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez, left, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This was supposed to be the Lakers year. The team had put together a talented roster in the off season and before the March 12 shutdown the Los Angeles Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference.

Lakers’ star LeBron James is not sitting around waiting for the season to continue, he’s reportedly busy holding private workouts with teammates. This may be in violation of league rules and California guidelines during the pandemic. The LA Clippers are also reportedly holding similar workouts.

Before the NBA began reopening its own practice facilities on May 8 for individual workouts in states that have lifted restrictions on non-essential businesses, the league office laid out the following guidelines:

No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

No head or assistant coaches could participate.

Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.