Lakers players appear divided on NBA’s return to play plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Lakers have high hopes for a serious run at the NBA title this season, but there appears to be division on whether everybody wants to return to the court July 31, as the NBA has scheduled.

Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley appear to be on the side of not returning to play. Because of recent social unrest, Howard has said, basketball is not needed and “will only be a distraction” from the movement that has emerged following the death of George Floyd.

Another unnamed Lakers player told ESPN that the team is not divided and there is still time to work out a solution.

Training camps are set to open June 22 in Orlando, Florida.