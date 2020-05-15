1  of  4
Lakers get clearance to open practice facility

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Basketball Association (NBA) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning a Saturday reopening of their practice facility, with new rules for personal safety. Clearance has been given by city and county health officials, although earlier reports said LA County would not be open until late July.

Per the NBA memo:

  • No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time. 
  • No head or assistant coaches could participate.
  • Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
  • Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

