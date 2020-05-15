Lakers get clearance to open practice facility

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning a Saturday reopening of their practice facility, with new rules for personal safety. Clearance has been given by city and county health officials, although earlier reports said LA County would not be open until late July.
Per the NBA memo:
- No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.
- No head or assistant coaches could participate.
- Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
- Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.