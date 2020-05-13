LA sports face uncertain future with July lock down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Los Angeles and much of California are not expected to open for business until July. That leaves the sports teams that call the Southland home in limbo.

The county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting that it likely will be slow going in its bid to loosen the rules.

Eleven major sports programs play in Los Angeles County: UCLA and USC, the Rams, Chargers, Clippers, Lakers, Dodgers, Galaxy, Kings, Los Angeles FC, and Sparks.

Major League Baseball hopes to begin play without fans in early July. Where the Dodgers could play is still unknown. Perhaps Anaheim. If California continues its shutdown then what? Spring Training sites in Arizona would be an option, or perhaps the home of the Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark.

The MLB All-Star Game is still scheduled for Dodger Stadium July 14.

There has also been speculation that if the Rams and Chargers cannot begin the NFL season as scheduled that they could possibly play in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the new home of the Raiders.