Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball to return to Las Vegas and CBS in July

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 25: Ice Cube looks on during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on August 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Here we go again, Ice Cube is making his basketball return to Las Vegas. The league began in 2017 and took 2020 off because of Covid fears. Games were broadcast on CBS Sports and 8 News Now locally.

Games for 5 of the first 8 weeks will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas with the final two weeks of playoffs being played at a yet-to-be-determined site. The 2021 season will begin Saturday July 10 at the Orleans Arena.

The 3-on-3 league plans to work with local health and safety officials to determine fan capacity.