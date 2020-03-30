Clayton Kershaw not sold on a possible December World Series

There are a lot of scenarios being tossed around right now to get the Major League Baseball season underway, one of them has the World Series being played as late as December. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is not a big fan. He said so in a radio interview with the Dodgers Radio Network.

“I think once you start getting into playing longer in the year, that starts affecting next year. I think you get a little risky the further you go in the season.” “I think expanding it maybe a couple weeks on the back end, but if you go any further than that, you start talking about Thanksgiving and December for a World Series, that gets a little iffy, in my opinion.”

There is talk that if/when MLB resumes for the 2020 season that rosters could be increased from 26 to 29 players to allow pitchers to be changed more often. Shortening of the season would seem to be a must and perhaps even shortening the playoffs.