City of Oakland makes deal to try to keep Athletics in the East Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Oakland City Council voted unanimously to work with the African-American Sports and Entertainment Group to develop the Alameda Coliseum in an effort to keep the Athletics from leaving the East Bay. Athletics officials have repeatedly said they do not want to play in the crumbling coliseum beyond 2024 when their lease expires.

The Athletics are hoping to move to a $12 billion facility in the Waterfront District, but efforts with the City and County have failed to come to an agreement. A’s officials have been to Las Vegas at least half a dozen times to look at possible relocation sites.

Athletics President Dave Kaval has said the team would announce nothing about a possible Las Vegas move until after the World Series. The World Series ended earlier this month. The A’s have reportedly narrowed their Las Vegas choices to 6 locations in the valley.