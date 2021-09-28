BYU and Notre Dame to meet in Las Vegas for 2022 Shamrock Series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – When BYU played Arizona in their first game of the 2021 season at Allegiant Stadium more than 60 thousand fans showed up, most ever for a college football game in Las Vegas. Now, they will step it up in 2022. The University of Notre Dame football team will be heading to Las Vegas for the 2022 Shamrock Series game against BYU. The Irish and Cougars are set to face off on Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium with the game set to be aired on NBC.

2022 Shamrock Series Notes:

· 11th Shamrock Series game

· First game took place in 2009

· Eighth different venue

· First Notre Dame football game played in Nevada

· The Irish are a perfect 10-0 in Shamrock Series games, with the most recent contest coming this past weekend at Soldier Field, a 41-13 win over No. 18/15 Wisconsin.

The game will be the ninth all-time meeting between Notre Dame and BYU. The Irish lead 6-2 in the series, with the most recent meeting occurring in 2013, a 23-13 Notre Dame win in South Bend.