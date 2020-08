FILE – In this July 26, 2018, file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any outward evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson,File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Orange County supervisors have decided to honor basketball legend Kobe Bryant by declaring Aug. as 24 Kobe Bryant Day.

The Orange County Board chose that date because 8 and 24 are the numbers on the jersey Bryant wore when he played for the Lakers. It is also one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January.