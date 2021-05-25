A’s showing renewed interest in Las Vegas; visiting this week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 29: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper walks on the field with showgirls Carolin Feigs (L) and Jennifer Vossmer before the Athletics’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Dave Kaval, Oakland Athletics President is leading a group in Las Vegas this week to see if this would be a viable option for his ballclub, should they choose to move.

Kaval was spotted by 8 News Now holding a casual meeting with Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley at Monday night’s Stanley Cup Playoff game in T-Mobile Arena. He was wearing a Golden Knights jersey. Kaval tweeted about his visit to the Knights game and included a short video.

Kaval is set to meet privately with Clark County officials today and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman told 8 News Now that she has a meeting scheduled with Kaval for sometime this week.

The A’s are unhappy with Oakland’s Alameda Coliseum and have been searching for a replacement for decades (sound familiar, Raiders fans?). No viable options have been found in Oakland. Las Vegas has no plans for a Major League Baseball stadium and Allegiant Stadium is not an option. The NFL and MLB no longer want to play in “multi-use” stadiums being shared by the two leagues. Alameda Coliseum was the last to do so.

Kaval is likely to attend tonight’s Las Vegas Aviators game in Downtown Summerlin. The A’s are the Triple A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and this is the final game of the current homestand.