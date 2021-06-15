A’s making return trip to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 29: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper walks on the field with showgirls Carolin Feigs (L) and Jennifer Vossmer before the Athletics’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The A’s are returning to Las Vegas. This will be visit number two for the Oakland Athletics who are searching for a new ballpark. Major League Baseball has given the bay-area team permission to search for options outside Oakland. The news has been confirmed by A’s officials to KRON TV in California.

The visit by the A’s will take place June 20-21 and could involve sight surveys. A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval will be among those making the trip to Las Vegas. Kaval made a trip to Las Vegas earlier this month and met with numerous local officials. No plans or site for a new ballpark in Las Vegas have been announced.

The Oakland City Council is set to meet this afternoon and possible funding for a new ballpark in the Waterfront District is on the agenda.