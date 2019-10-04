Web Extra: Phil Michelson on playing in the Las Vegas Shriner’s Open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson is in Las Vegas this weekend to compete in the Shirners Open. The tournament is at the Tournament Players Club (TPC) Summerlin and the final round is Sunday.

Mickelson has played often in the PGA Tournaments in Las Vegas. He was a fixture early in his career at the Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational. This is the first time since 2005 that he has competed in the Las Vegas PGA event.

The top rated player in the world, Brooks Koepka is also competing this year along with Adam Scott, former UNLV Rebel golfer.