Web Extra: Max Holloway prepares for UFC 245; talks Hawaii and defending Featherweight title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UFC Featherweight Champ Max Holloway talks to Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about his homeland of Hawaii and fighting in UFC 245.

This will be Holloway’s 4th title defense and he’s got a tough match up against Australian Alexander Volkanovski.

Since his title reign began two years ago, Holloway (21-4) has proven himself to be one of the most dominant champions in the sport. “Blessed” will attempt to continue that against Volkanovski (20-1 MMA) when they meet in the UFC 245 co-headliner, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas December 14, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories