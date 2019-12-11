Web Extra: Max Holloway prepares for UFC 245; talks Hawaii and defending Featherweight title

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UFC Featherweight Champ Max Holloway talks to Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about his homeland of Hawaii and fighting in UFC 245.

This will be Holloway’s 4th title defense and he’s got a tough match up against Australian Alexander Volkanovski.

Since his title reign began two years ago, Holloway (21-4) has proven himself to be one of the most dominant champions in the sport. “Blessed” will attempt to continue that against Volkanovski (20-1 MMA) when they meet in the UFC 245 co-headliner, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas December 14, 2019.