Web Extra: Mark Davis talks Raiders role in the Las Vegas sports community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders owner Mark Davis was front and center at the Golden Knights home game on Saturday. Literally front and center, he has Row 1 seats behind the net at T-Mobile Arena. Davis talked with 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis about the team’s role in the Las Vegas sports landscape.

The Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas at the conclusion of the current NFL season to play in Allegiant Stadium being build near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Raiders are currently 3-2 and they play at Green Bay on Sunday.