WEB EXTRA: Hispanic Raiders fans to be highlighted in cable series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Villanos Booster Club is a local Las Vegas group composed of about 75-80 male and females who are die-hard Raiders fans. Their mission is to bring peace and make a difference in the community.

They love to volunteer and to organize for charities that have to do with the Ronald McDonald House, the City of Las Vegas, and local schools.

Together the Villanos Booster Club hopes to break the many stereotypes on what it means to be a Latino/Hispanic Raiders Fan.

8 News NOW Reporter Sally Jaramillo has more.