WATCH: The best commercials in Super Bowl history

(ABC4) – As we prepare for the annual big game, there is one thing most Americans heavily anticipate — the commercials.

February 7 will not only mark the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it will also mark the fight between companies from around the world as they try to win the hearts of everyone across the nation.

As we patiently await this battle, let’s reflect on some of the more memorable commercials from years past.

According to Mediocrefilms, for 2020’s big game, advertisers paid over five million dollars for 30 seconds of air time.

Upon further investigation, we’ve discovered that during the first big game in 1967, the average price of an advertisement was anywhere from $37,500 to $42,500. A big difference in 2021.

The big game is the United States’ most-watched television broadcast; Big game XLIX in 2015 set an all-time record for viewership at the game, with an average of 114.4m viewers, according to Nielsen.

One of the worst ads at the big game was Kim Kardashian’s spot for T-Mobile, determined by The USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter.

“Super Bowl XLVI set what was then a record for the price of a big game advertisement, selling 58 spots (including those longer than 30 seconds) during the game, generating US $75M for NBC,” shares Ad News.

According to The Riot Agency, Ad time sells for around $175,000 per second, which much higher than any other event on the planet.

According to Ad Age, The most shared big game ad of all-time is Volkswagen’s 2011 Star Wars-themed ad ‘The Force’. The ad was released on YouTube prior to the game, a move that was revolutionary at that time, and racked up over 17M views before kick-off.

According to Ad News, due to Budweiser’s long-term contract with the NFL, it has become one of the most prominent brands during the big game, with the 2014 ‘Puppy Love’ commercial being the most shared ad for that year.

The big game will take place on Sunday, February 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Kickoff time is at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. That would mean 5:30 p.m. Central, 4:30 p.m. Mountain and 3:30 p.m. PST.

The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 halftime show. Halftime shows are typically between 12 and 14 minutes. According to Entertainment Tonight, The Weeknd’s performance will last about 13 minutes