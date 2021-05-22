WATCH: Olympic champion Simone Biles lands a vault that no woman has ever performed in competition

Simone Biles, seen here at the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany, is set to compete on Saturday at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Simone Biles is getting ready to make history once again.

Biles is already the most decorated American gymnast with four Olympic gold medals and dozens more from world championships. And she might be vaulting into the record books once again, when she attempts to become the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike in competition.

On Friday, Biles was filmed landing the difficult vault almost flawlessly during podium training at the ongoing U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. It also seems likely that she’ll attempt the move when she takes the floor on Saturday, as she told reporters she felt “really good going into tomorrow” after performing the vault twice during training, NBC Sports reported.

Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium training and we are SPEECHLESS. 😮 #USClassic@Simone_Biles @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/S9YsasXoXu — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 21, 2021

It’s a challenging and possibly dangerous feat, but Biles has been teasing the idea for a long time. In February of 2020, she tweeted a video from a training session where she appeared to be practicing the vault. And in April of this year, Biles confirmed to NBC that she would debut the Yurchenko double pike before bringing it to the Tokyo Olympics.

“We’ll definitely debut it before the Olympics just because we need to get out there and control my adrenaline,” she told the outlet.

If anyone can pull it off, fans seem to believe it will be Biles.

“One of the greatest athletes of my lifetime, right here,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Very likely one of the greatest of anyone’s lifetime ever.

“She’s long overdue for an acknowledgment of her change in status within sports: from Icon to Living Legend,” another commented.

Former Olympic champion Nastia Liukin also chimed in, simply writing, “YOU. ARE. INSANE…”

Biles is scheduled to compete on Saturday evening at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. The appearance marks her first at a competition in 18 months.