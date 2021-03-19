Video comparing men’s, women’s weight rooms at NCAA tourney blows up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A video posted to TikTok and Twitter reveals a startling difference between men’s and women’s facilities at the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince shared the video comparing the weight rooms for men and women in the NCAA tournament bubbles.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

One rack of dumbbells was set up for women. The men’s area looks more like a fully equipped fitness gym.

“If you aren’t upset about this problem, then you’re a part of it,” Prince said.

The video has been retweeted more than 12,000 times so far, with nearly 70,000 likes.

It didn’t hurt that NBA star Stephen Curry commented and retweeted the video.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson also chimed in:

That ncaa bubble weight room situation is beyond disrespectful 😐 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 18, 2021

Prince said the NCAA replied that the problem was space, so Prince showed a large unused area right next to where the rack of weights was set up.