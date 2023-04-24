LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights wanted to make a statement about winning on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and their play in Winnipeg over the last two games was indicative of it.

Riding timely goal-scoring from William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev in the second period, the Golden Knights took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets prevailing 4-2 in Game 4. Brett Howden started the goal-scoring in the first period scoring off his initial block shot at the 9:53 mark of the first period and added the empty net goal to seal it.

Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Bubois tallied both goals for the Jets on the power play, who will look to avoid elimination when the series moves back to Las Vegas

The Golden Knights will have a chance to wrap up the quarterfinal series Thursday night in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.