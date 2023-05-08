LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights wanted a response after getting routed in Game 2 and the offense answered the call with flying colors against the Oilers.

Led by Jack Eichel’s three points (1 goal, 2 assists) and Jonathan Marcheassault’s two goals, the Golden Knights took a 2-1 series lead defeating the Oilers 5-1 Monday night. Goaltender Adin Hill was stellar in relief, taking over for an injured Laurent Brossoit late in the first period with 18 saves. Brossoit’s injury status has yet to be determined by the team.

Zach Whitecloud and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights in the second period.

Edmonton’s only goal came from Warren Foegele at the 2:45 mark of the first period. From that point on, it was all Golden Knights with five unanswered goals cruising for the victory.

Game 4 will be Wednesday night at Rogers Place with the faceoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m.