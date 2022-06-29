LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Following the announcement of Bruce Cassidy being named as the Vegas Golden Knights new head coach, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager, Kelly McCrimmon, announced on Tuesday that there have been updates to the franchise’s hockey operations staff.

John Stevens has been named Assistant coach, Sean Burke has been named Director of Goaltending and NHL Goaltending Coach, and Mike Rosati has been named Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting.

Stevens is entering his 25th season of professional coaching and his 17th season in the NHL. Stevens spent the last three years as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars. Before that he worked as a head coach, associate head coac,h and assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. He won the Stanley Cup twice with Los Angeles (2012, 2014) and led the AHL’s Philadelphia Phantoms to the Calder Cup in 2005.

“John Stevens is a very respected NHL coach with an extensive resume that adds considerably to our staff,” McCrimmon said. “We are excited to add a two-time Stanley Cup winner with head coaching experience.

Burke is entering his 15th season as an NHL executive. He has experience in various roles including assistant general manager, goaltending coach, scout, and director of player development with the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens. He also served as general manager of several Canadian Men’s National Teams from 2016-2017.

Burke also had a standout playing career that spanned 18 NHL seasons and 10 NHL teams. He also represented Canada in two Winter Olympic Games, five World Championships, and the World Junior Championship.

“Sean Burke is a great addition to the organization, with tremendous experience as an elite NHL goaltender and an accomplished coach and executive,” said McCrimmon. “We are pleased to keep Mike Rosati in an influential role across the organization. With those two and Henderson goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite, we have proven, qualified expertise at the goalie position.”

Rosati has been a member of the Golden Knights staff since the beginning. In 2016 he joined the franchise and for the past two years has been serving as the team’s goaltending coach. In his new role, Rosati will be working closely with Burke, the team’s player development staff, and amateur and pro scouting staff.