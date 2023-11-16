LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas hurtles toward the end of its countdown to the Grand Prix, a massive celebration of everything Formula 1 took over the pit building near the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday evening.
The 30-minute show featured performances from will.i.am, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Keith Urban, Andra Day, Kylie Minogue, Blue Man Group, Bishop Briggs, Journey, Steve Aoki, and J Balvin among other performers.
The event also provided an introduction to the teams and racers involved in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Not every Las Vegas GP participant loved the pomp and circumstance, however. A Thursday report indicated that world champion Max Verstappen disliked the ceremony saying that the event made him “look like a clown.”
The event included fireworks being launched from resorts around the Las Vegas Strip.
The race is scheduled for Saturday night, with qualifying races set to kick off beforehand.