LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sphere Entertainment Co. and the Las Vegas Grand Prix announced Wednesday there will be live race-related content appearing on the outside of Sphere leading up to and during the race.

According to a release, Grand Prix content created for the Sphere will be displayed on the Exosphere “in celebration of Las Vegas’ inaugural race weekend.”

Race Week in Las Vegas officially kicked off on Tuesday with The Netflix Cup, which marked the first time the Exosphere’s content was cued live with a sporting event.

The race will also see content created for the Sphere cued live, including real-time pole position, and a custom podium moment that will celebrate the race’s winner. The Grand Prix will mark the first live event to feature Sphere as part of the official broadcast, reaching millions of F1 fans around the world.

Additionally, throughout the week, F1 content will be on display, including driver cards for all 20 drivers and their cars, as well as F1 helmets. Additional content will be unveiled during the race itself, including opportunities for fans to see themselves on Sphere.

“Sphere’s Exosphere doesn’t just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerizing experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally,” Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. said.

Some of the world’s largest brands will have advertisements displayed on Sphere as part of a partnership with the Grand Prix, including American Express, Heineken, Mercedes Benz, Netflix, Paramount+, T-Mobile, and more.

“This is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and we are ready to showcase Sphere to our global audience via F1® – both in person in Las Vegas and watching around the world – demonstrating the unparalleled technological and creative capabilities of the Exosphere,” Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President Marquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, who oversees marquee events for Sphere, said.

Sphere will also be the site of the T-Mobile Zone as part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The race itself will travel around Sphere at turns five through nine.