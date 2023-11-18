LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a spectacle years in the making. The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix has finally hit the ground running in the entertainment capital of the world, racing around the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

Since its inception, Las Vegas locals wondered what the Strip Circuit may look like practically. Formula 1 fans finally got to lay eyes on the track.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Fans watch the third practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 17, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR23 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

World-famous celebrities made their way to Vegas Saturday to take in the sights and sounds of the Las Vegas GP. Steve Aoki, Terry Crews, and Kylie Minogue were among the stars on-site and the Formula 1 racers started their engines Saturday night.

US media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton tours the grid before the start of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Terry Crews and Kylie Minogue look on prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Terry Crews and Usain Bolt pose for a photo on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Steve Aoki walks in the Pitlane prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Actor Patrick Dempsey (C) tours the grid before the start of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal (C) tours the grid before the start of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

US rapper songwriter Will.I.Am tours the grid before the start of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Singer Axl Rose tours the grid before the start of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

A drivers’ parade took place ahead of the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix on Saturday, with some of the racers riding in classic cars on their way out to the track ahead of the Grand Prix.

McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri (L) and McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris take part in the drivers’ parade ahead of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton gets out of his car after it stalled during the drivers’ parade ahead of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. (L) and Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc take part in the drivers’ parade ahead of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Haas F1 Team’s German driver Nico Hulkenberg (L) and Haas F1 Team’s Danish driver Kevin Magnussen (R) take part in the drivers’ parade ahead of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Alpine’s French driver Pierre Gasly takes part in the drivers’ parade ahead of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

At approximately 10:00 p.m., the racers took off for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, led by Charles Leclerc in the pole position. Moments later Max Verstappen of the Netherlands took the lead.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 at turn one during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen races during the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen races during the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen races during the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, a 30-minute opening ceremony featured performances from will.i.am, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Keith Urban, Andra Day, Kylie Minogue, Blue Man Group, Bishop Briggs, Journey, Steve Aoki, and J Balvin among other performers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 passes The Sphere on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

After 50 laps down and around the Las Vegas Strip, Max Verstappen stood triumphant as the winner of the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, celebrating with his crew and teammates. Pop star Justin Beiber waved the checkered flag as the event concluded. The race lasted just over one and a half hours.