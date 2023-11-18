LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a spectacle years in the making. The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix has finally hit the ground running in the entertainment capital of the world, racing around the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.
Since its inception, Las Vegas locals wondered what the Strip Circuit may look like practically. Formula 1 fans finally got to lay eyes on the track.
World-famous celebrities made their way to Vegas Saturday to take in the sights and sounds of the Las Vegas GP. Steve Aoki, Terry Crews, and Kylie Minogue were among the stars on-site and the Formula 1 racers started their engines Saturday night.
A drivers’ parade took place ahead of the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix on Saturday, with some of the racers riding in classic cars on their way out to the track ahead of the Grand Prix.
At approximately 10:00 p.m., the racers took off for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, led by Charles Leclerc in the pole position. Moments later Max Verstappen of the Netherlands took the lead.
On Wednesday, a 30-minute opening ceremony featured performances from will.i.am, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Keith Urban, Andra Day, Kylie Minogue, Blue Man Group, Bishop Briggs, Journey, Steve Aoki, and J Balvin among other performers.
After 50 laps down and around the Las Vegas Strip, Max Verstappen stood triumphant as the winner of the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, celebrating with his crew and teammates. Pop star Justin Beiber waved the checkered flag as the event concluded. The race lasted just over one and a half hours.