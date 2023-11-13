LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “get-in” price for Saturday night’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is $772 as of Monday at noon, $22 higher than prices on Friday, according to TickPick.com.

The website’s 18 “A+” deals ranged from $772 to $1,600.

Prices are still moving, and the overall trend is clearly to lower prices on the “bid-ask” marketplace on TickPick. The ticket company calculates the prices have dropped an average of 63% in just the past month.

The three-day ticket price is still far higher than any other F1 event this year, as @ESPNF1 points out in a video graphic on X.

Social media posts continue to describe F1 as an event for the rich, questioning the decision to bring the race to Las Vegas in the first place.

Information released by TickPick Monday shows the decline from prices a month ago:

Thursday “get-in” price now at $128 – a 66% decrease from the cheapest ticket sold a month ago ($385) and a 13% decrease since last Wednesday ($148).

Friday “get-in” price now at $235 – a 71% decrease from the cheapest ticket sold a month ago ($825) and a 24% decrease since last Wednesday ($312).

Saturday “get-in” price now at $772 – a 53% decrease from the cheapest ticket sold a month ago ($1,645) and a 27% decrease since last Wednesday ($1,060).

When ticket prices came out last year, a single-day ticket to Saturday night’s race was $1,622, according to TickPick. The current price represents a 52% decrease.