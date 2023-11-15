LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix fans are in for a bumpy road getting to and from the Strip with expected surge pricing and longer wait times.

Rideshare drivers were frustrated and struggled with the slowdowns from construction prior to the event. Now, they are gearing up for the main event and whether or not they’ll decide to venture near the track.

Driver Siew Lee is excited about the race and the boost to the community but noted her latest trip to the Strip was 20 minutes longer.

Uber, Lyft, and the state Taxicab Authority are all offering different incentives to ensure a better experience for drivers and riders.

Uber will tack on a $10 surcharge for drivers to cash in on each trip. The company shared it begins Thursday at 5 p.m. and lasts until Sunday at 5 a.m.

A representative for Uber sent a statement reading in part,

“Drivers in Las Vegas already earn on average more than $30 when they’re with a passenger and to increase earnings further, and help meet demand, we’ll have other additional incentives on top of the surcharge. However, this is an unprecedented event in Las Vegas and fans will encounter both higher wait times and prices.”

Hope Marion drives for both Uber and Lyft. She has heard everyone else’s rumblings but chose to look on the bright side.

“They [drivers] hate they have to stay in the car so long,” Marion said. “I have been waiting in the car with riders for 45 minutes, but it gives me more time with them.”

Lyft will instill incentives for drivers too but did not share specifics.

“The F1 race provides a great opportunity for drivers to earn,” said the company in a statement. “In addition to the large number of rides we are expecting, we’re also planning increased incentives for all drivers this week. This should help ensure there are enough drivers to meet demand and that it’s worth it for them to be on the platform. It’s all part of our effort to ensure both riders and drivers have a positive experience for the race.”

Marion said she was notified it is $15 for every three rides.

“It’s not really enough to incentivize me to do another three rides,” Marion said.

Lastly, taxicab drivers will get an extra $15 added to each flat-rate trip toward the tourist corridor.

Marion was surprised, but despite that, plans to be driving nonstop during the event weekend.