LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Formula One’s first practice Thursday night abruptly ended nearly as soon as it started when one of the cars was damaged by a loose water valve cover. Fans waited for the second practice which was supposed to start at midnight but ended up being delayed until 2:30 a.m.

Fans were disappointed when they were asked to leave the event around 1:30 a.m.

F1 released this statement: “Given the lateness of the hour and logistical concerns regarding the safe movement of fans and employees out of the circuit, LVGP made the difficult decision to close the fan zones prior to the beginning of Free Practice 2.”

The second practice ended shortly after 4 a.m. with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc posting the fastest lap, followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr., and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came in third place.

In the first practice, Sainz’s car was damaged by a loose water valve cover. Formula One released a statement on its X account. “Following an FIA inspection, it was found a concrete frame around a manhole cover had failed during FP1.”

F1 said checks were done on all the other covers across the circuit.