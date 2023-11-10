LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Did you buy your F1 tickets too early? Buyer’s remorse is setting in for some people who are holding tickets — or trying to sell them — when they could have gotten them a lot cheaper as the race nears.

Social media is buzzing with reports that F1 ticket prices are dropping, and ticket websites like TickPick are listing prices as low as $750 for the Saturday, Nov. 18, race.

A three-day pass is listed at $1,050. That compares to prices that started at $2,000 a year ago. On Nov. 10, 2022, 8 News Now reported an upcoming round of ticket sales would be $2,000-$2,500 for grandstand seats, and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.

The price drop follows adjustments at many Las Vegas hotels near the race circuit. Jennifer Gay — aka @VegasStarfish with 1.4 million TikTok fans — said on the X social media platform that hotel room rates are now at typical weekend prices. “Is this a bad sign for the event or expected ebb and flow?” she asks.

A CNN report indicates ticket prices have dropped 35%, with the average “get-in” price dropping from $1,645 to $1,060 for grandstand seats. Tickets for practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, and qualifying on Friday, have dropped by about 50%.

In an interview with 8 News Now earlier this week, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said, “We have a handful of tickets for our own inventory left which we have really held back in many ways knowing that this is a last-minute market, and we wanted to be able to fulfill those demand requirements when they come in.”

In early October, some locals were unhappy when a discounted price for Nevadans was restricted to Thursday and Friday events. Two weeks after that, a section of grandstands that would have been in the West Harmon Zone was scrapped because there would have been obstructed views.

Current prices for Saturday’s race posted on F1’s site/Ticketmaster include grandstand seats and three premium viewing spots:

Grandstand tickets near the Sphere start at $1,169, with some resale tickets listed at more than $3,000. Many seats are available at the $1,169 price.

Heineken House (shared hospitality) tickets start at $2,400

Sports Illustrated Club (shared hospitality, on the Strip) tickets starting at $3,500

Club Paris Zone tickets starting at $2,750.

All other ticket availability was for other single-day seats or multi-day tickets. General admission and private suite tickets are sold out.

Promotional activities surrounding the race will pick up this weekend, with cars on display around the Strip and special events and interactive features popping up.