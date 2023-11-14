LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As fans of Formula 1 racing pour into the entertainment capital of the world, many of them are seeing the Las Vegas Strip in its current state for the first time.

Its current state being in the form of an F1 race track. Elaine Harttrumpf is one of those fans. She won tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix and traveled from Switzerland to watch her favorite team take on the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Sauber team, give it all you’ve got, and let’s go for the win,” Harttrumpf said, referring to the Sauber Motorsport F1 team.

F1 fans arrive at Harry Reid International Airport on Nov. 14, 2023. (KLAS)

She said she was anticipating all the ways the Las Vegas Strip had changed since her last visit to southern Nevada. She’s not the only one. Joren Peeters, visiting from the Netherlands, said he’s excited to see how the track is spaced out.

“That combined with the track being new, it’s exciting to see what will happen,” Peeters said.

Sauber isn’t the only team getting love as the days tick away before the big race. Adam McDade, a fan of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team is back in Las Vegas from London after visiting in 2022 for an F1 demonstration. He said he’s excited to be back in town for the real thing.

“It looks like there has been incredible work here to get the race on,” McDade said.

Fans who travel to Las Vegas for the race in private jets will find they’re not alone. Officials from Harry Reid International Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, and Henderson Executive Airport expect space to fill up quickly as Saturday’s race nears.