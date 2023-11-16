LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas Grand Prix barrels toward its starting gun, first responders across Las Vegas are on standby should they be needed as all eyes are on southern Nevada for the international event.

Planning for the Formula 1 event, planners say, has not always been a smooth ride. Glen Simpson, Senior Director of Specialty Care at Community Ambulance, said thousands of hours were put into the planning. Emergency medical technicians will be stationed around the nearly four-mile track should they be needed.

“We are planning what not only feels like New Year’s Eve — but New Year’s Eve three nights in a row,” Simpson said, adding that as many as 1,000 of the more than 100,000 fans expected at the Las Vegas GP could need medical attention. Simpson says he has lost sleep ensuring that everyone is prepared.

From medical episodes to head trauma to anything more serious, Simpson said he and his team are ready for whatever may come, adding that medical tents have been established, each staffed by an emergency room doctor. Additionally, specific routes are in place should hospital transportation be required.

Officials ask anyone who sees someone who needs medical attention, or if they themselves need assistance to only call 911 if necessary. If not, guests are asked to contact the event or hotel staff.