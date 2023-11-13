LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Donny Osmond will perform the national anthem before the Las Vegas Grand Prix begins on Saturday.

According to the news release, Osmond, whose Las Vegas Strip residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino runs through May 11, will perform the national anthem as the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off on Nov. 18.

“Donny Osmond’s rendition of the national anthem will kick-off the opening ceremony celebration and will feature 60 Flag Holders, all of whom are Clark County School District teachers selected by CCSD’s Office of Community Engagement, and 20 youths selected by Clark County and Clark County’s Department of Family Services,” the news release said.

Osmond has sold 100 million records and received 33 gold records, according to the news release.

“I have the honor of kicking off the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on November 18th by singing the National Anthem,” Osmond said in a release on the performer’s website. “I had the exciting opportunity to not only race in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Long Beach Grand Prix in 1991, but I actually won it as well! Being a part of this F1 event in Las Vegas has a deep significant meaning to me.”