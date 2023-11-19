LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Formula One race on the Las Vegas Strip came to an end, fans started to clear out and the cleanup process began.

On Sunday morning, workers at the Venetian were busy taking down the grandstands, and carpets and loading them into the trucks.

At the same time, traffic was running smoothly, making it hard to tell that just a few hours before race cars were zooming down the Strip.

Well before race weekend, Las Vegas drivers saw month after month the reality of F1 coming to town. Bringing a nearly 4-mile racetrack in the middle of Las Vegas meant road paving and building grandstands, lights, and bridges, causing a headache for many Las Vegas locals.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority said it would take about 6-8 weeks to take it all down.