LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County announced Thursday it has partnered with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. to host community watch parties for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.

According to a release, there will be three community watch parties for the big race across the valley on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The watch parties are free to attend and giveaway items will be available for the first 100 fans to arrive onsite at each location.

“As the excitement in our region grows ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, it was important to Clark County that we find a way to make this race more accessible to our residents,” Jim Gibson, Chair of the Clark County Commission, said.

The watch party locations are as follows:

Clark County Government Center Amphitheater at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway An RSVP is required to attend based on capacity restrictions. Click on this link to reserve a spot.

at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway Water Street Plaza at 240 South Water Street No RSVP is required to attend this event

at 240 South Water Street Nellis Air Force Base at 5871 Fitzgerald Boulevard on Nellis AFB This event is open only to those with military identification. There are capacity limitations, so an RSVP is required at this link.

at 5871 Fitzgerald Boulevard on Nellis AFB

The watch parties at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater and Water Street Plaza are outdoor events with food trucks available onsite for purchases.