LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A loose water valve cover on the Las Vegas Grand Prix track delayed a practice session Thursday night, Formula 1 announced.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz pulled over on the track after hitting the loose water valve cover near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Video from the incident showed sparks flying from the front of Sainz’s car after he hit the loose cover.

“Following an FIA inspection, it was found a concrete frame around a manhole cover had failed during FP1,” Formula 1 posted on X. “The FIA are commencing checks on all other covers across the circuit. Any changes to scheduling will be advised in due course.”

Thursday night’s practice session was delayed.

The race was scheduled for Saturday night, with qualifying races set to kick off beforehand.

(Video courtesy Debbie Swink-Radil)