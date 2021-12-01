Team USA Luge coming to the Las Vegas valley to find new members

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US Erin Hamlin the Women’s Luge Singles run one at the Sliding Center Sanki during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 10, 2014. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas valley might not come to mind when talking about the Olympics, but maybe it should.

On December 11 and 12 Team USA Luge is holding a recruiting event which will have free clinics for children ages 9 – 13 years old.

The clinics are being held on Revere Street between West Cheyenne and West Brooks Avenue in North Las Vegas.

There are three clinics each day from 9-11 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m.

Children can only take part in one clinic and do need to pre-register by either calling 1-800-USA-LUGE ex. 107 or by going to the Team USA Luge home page.

  • SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 12: Christian Niccum and Jayson Terdiman of the United States compete in the Men’s Luge Doubles on Day 5 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 12, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
  • US Erin Hamlin the Women’s Luge Singles run one at the Sliding Center Sanki during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 10, 2014. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 11: Erin Hamlin of the United States in action during the Women’s Luge Singles on Day 4 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 11, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The event is described as allowing participants to master the ability to maneuver the sled in both directions by sliding from the a luge ramp onto the road surface where they can negotiate a shallow, gentle cone course.

“Under the guidance of national team coaches, the event will give these youth an opportunity to learn luge and qualify to join the USA Luge Junior Development team. This is the first rung on the ladder to national and Olympic team status. Children selected from the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search will be invited to learn the sport on ice next winter in Lake Placid on the same track where national team athletes train and compete each season.”

Team USA Luge

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories