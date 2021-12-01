Team USA Luge coming to the Las Vegas valley to find new members

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas valley might not come to mind when talking about the Olympics, but maybe it should.
On December 11 and 12 Team USA Luge is holding a recruiting event which will have free clinics for children ages 9 – 13 years old.
The clinics are being held on Revere Street between West Cheyenne and West Brooks Avenue in North Las Vegas.
There are three clinics each day from 9-11 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m.
Children can only take part in one clinic and do need to pre-register by either calling 1-800-USA-LUGE ex. 107 or by going to the Team USA Luge home page.
The event is described as allowing participants to master the ability to maneuver the sled in both directions by sliding from the a luge ramp onto the road surface where they can negotiate a shallow, gentle cone course.
“Under the guidance of national team coaches, the event will give these youth an opportunity to learn luge and qualify to join the USA Luge Junior Development team. This is the first rung on the ladder to national and Olympic team status. Children selected from the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search will be invited to learn the sport on ice next winter in Lake Placid on the same track where national team athletes train and compete each season.”Team USA Luge