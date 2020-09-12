With no fall sports, UNLV Athletics cuts hours for some staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live event and travel coordinators working for the UNLV Athletic Department will work reduced hours but retain benefits as the university adjusts to a fall semester with no sporting events.

The reductions have a projected savings of $1.2 million.

Related Content MWC to postpone fall sports season

“The pandemic has created real financial challenges for UNLV Athletics and the Thomas & Mack Center and it is with deep regret that we have had to make these difficult decisions,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.

“We have worked diligently on a compassionate pathway that does not eliminate jobs,” she said.

UNLV Athletics cut 15 percent from its operating budget earlier this year and has not filled 15 vacant positions.

The closing of Sam Boyd Stadium was also a factor in the decision.

“Our hope is to bring staff members back to full-time status once live events begin to return,” said Reed-Francois.