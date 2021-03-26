WEB EXCLUSIVE: New UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger hints at father’s possible involvement with coaching staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger joins Ron Futrell of 8 News Now in an exclusive one-on-one interview Friday.

They talk about the optimism building for the future of the program. Also, with Kevin’s father, Lon Kruger, unexpectedly retiring this week from his job with the Oklahoma Sooners, the obvious question of what role the elder Kruger will play with the program was asked and answered.

Coach Kevin Kruger also talks about the style of team he wants to have at UNLV and the respect he has for the UNLV teams from the Jerry Tarkanian era.