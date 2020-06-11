VIDEO: UNLV football announces partnership with new brand manager

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Rebel football is at a crossroads. They have a new coach, new workout facilities on campus and there’s that brand new stadium being completed on the south end of The Strip. Wednesday they announced a new brand manager, Jeremy Darlow, who will work to promote Rebel football to Las Vegas.
The specific changes to marketing with UNLV football is unknown, nor have the specifics on the contract with Jeremy Darlow been announced. The Rebels are set to begin their season at Allegiant Stadium Saturday August 29 against Cal.