VIDEO: UNLV football announces partnership with new brand manager

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - UNLV student-athletes set a multitude of significant academic records including high grade point averages as Spring 2020 semester grades were finalized this week, the athletics department announced Thursday.

For a record sixth-straight semester, Rebel student-athletes achieved a collective GPA of at least 3.0. The Spring 2020 semester GPA of all UNLV student-athletes was a department-record 3.22, shattering the old mark of 3.09 set during Fall 2018. The cumulative GPA following Spring 2020 was also a department-record of 3.13, eclipsing the previous record of 3.09 in Spring 2019. Prior to Fall 2017, UNLV student-athletes had never achieved a collective semester GPA of 3.0.

“We are so proud of our student-athletes and their commitment to success in the classroom, which is evident in what they achieved this semester,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. “To set records for both semester and cumulative GPAs, while also extending our 3.0 streak is something to be celebrated! Thank you to our Student-Athlete Academic Services Department, along with our coaches and staff for all of their support of our student-athletes.”

The men’s basketball (3.13), football (2.86) and women’s tennis (3.58) programs set team records for cumulative GPA, while football (2.90), women’s golf (3.74), men’s soccer (3.13), women’s tennis (3.65) and volleyball (3.71) all set team highs for semester GPA.

Women’s golf earned the top spot for both semester team GPA and cumulative team GPA following the Spring 2020 semester with a 3.74 and 3.60, respectively.

UNLV also saw 183 student-athletes - 39 percent overall - earn Dean's Honor List recognition for Spring 2020, which is an impressive increase of 13 percent over the Fall 2019 semester. The honor requires a semester GPA of greater than 3.50 in at least 12 academic credits.

Earlier this month, UNLV reported historic progress in the classroom, setting multiple NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) records